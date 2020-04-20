Witnesses help police quickly locate suspected jewel thief

Temple police say good witness description lead to a quick recovery of stolen jewelry and an arrest of the man suspected in the case.

Police spokesman Cody Weems said officers were called to a home in the 7200 block of Rickey Drive in reference to a burglary about 5:45 p.m. Friday.

Weems said officers were told that someone had entered the residence without permission and stolen several items of jewelry.

After witnesses provided the description of the man, a suspect was located nearby.

The suspect was identified as 18-year-old Mithovar Christopher Antoine, who officers said was found to be in possession of the stolen items. He also had marijuana on his person.

He was taken to the Bell County Jail where he remained Monday under $76,500 bond.