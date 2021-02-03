Witnesses help Waco police make quick arrest in robbery

Waco police report assistance from witnesses at the scene of a Tuesday night robbery helped with a quick arrest of a suspect in the case.

Police spokesman Garen Bynum said it was about 10:00 p.m. that officers got a call about a robbery at the University Terrace Apartments at 1715 South 8th Street.

The victim told officers he was approached by a man who pulled a handgun and demanded his personal property.

Officers were able to get a good description of the robber from witnesses and a short time later located a suspect in the area where the robbery occurred.

He was identified as 44-year-old Michael Paul Pantoja.

Police also recovered the personal items taken in the robbery along with a handgun and the suspect’s cell phone.

Pantoja was arrested at the scene and taken to the McLennan County Jail on a first degree felony charge of aggravated robbery.