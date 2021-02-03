Witnesses help Waco police make quick arrest in robbery

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Michael Paul Pantoja

Waco police report assistance from witnesses at the scene of a Tuesday night robbery helped with a quick arrest of a suspect in the case.

Police spokesman Garen Bynum said it was about 10:00 p.m. that officers got a call about a robbery at the University Terrace Apartments at 1715 South 8th Street.

The victim told officers he was approached by a man who pulled a handgun and demanded his personal property.

Officers were able to get a good description of the robber from witnesses and a short time later located a suspect in the area where the robbery occurred.

He was identified as 44-year-old Michael Paul Pantoja.

Police also recovered the personal items taken in the robbery along with a handgun and the suspect’s cell phone.

Pantoja was arrested at the scene and taken to the McLennan County Jail on a first degree felony charge of aggravated robbery.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected