COLLEGE STATION, Texas – College Station Police say a woman has been arrested for firing a gun during an argument at a College Station apartment complex.

Officers responded to the Harvey Road apartment complex Wednesday afternoon for reported gunfire. The complex is located at 1201 Harvey Road, near Post Oak Mall. No one was injured in this shooting.

Officers learned a verbal argument occurred outside, and a gun was discharged in an unknown direction. The suspect, inside a nearby apartment, was identified as 25-year-old Aaliyah Sharvea Taylor, of Houston.

After a search warrant was obtained for the apartment, the gun was found in a laundry hamper. Officers learned Taylor transported the gun in her vehicle while she was also in possession of marijuana – which was also recovered.

Taylor was arrested for Deadly Conduct, Tampering with Evidence, Possession of Marijuana, and Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon (UCW).

Source: College Station Police Department