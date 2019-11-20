Woman accused of injuring a child at a Killeen school

Breaking News
Killeen police have arrested a woman after an incident reported at Haynes elementary last Spring.

Desha Williams faces an injury to a child charge and is in the Bell County Jail.

On March 9th, 2019, Officers went to the school after getting a call about an injured five-year-old child.

After investigating, they determined Williams caused an injury while disciplining the child.

Detectives obtained a warrant for Williams’s arrest, and she turned herself in late Tuesday night.

FOX44 News has reached out to Killeen ISD for a comment on the arrest.

