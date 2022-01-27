A 23-year-old Killeen woman is facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with a Temple traffic crash that Temple police say may have been intentional.

Bond was set at $100,000 for Eymagin Ivette Herrara-Padilla who remained in the Bell County Jail Thursday afternoon on the second-degree felony charge after she was arrested Wednesday.

Temple police spokesperson Alejandra Arreguin said it was back on December 10, 2021 that officers responded to a reported traffic accident involving a white Chrysler and a white Chevy Cruz in the 800 block of South 15th Street.

When they got there, they learned that an argument had occurred between the driver of the Cruze, identified as Herrera-Padilla and the 21-year-old female driver of the Chrysler.

Police said they determined that the Cruze struck the Chrysler as the other woman was attempting to leave the area.

The driver of the Cruze then left the area on foot.

As the investigation progressed, officers obtained the felony warrant for Padilla-Cruz who was found walking along the Interstate in the area of West Adams on Wednesday.

Herrera-Padilla was identified and taken into custody.