Woman accused of setting fire during an argument, man burned trying to put it out

A 24-year-old woman who lists a Killeen address has been arrested by Temple authorities after a violent domestic disturbance resulted in burns to a male victim.

Friday at 6:25 p.m. police responded to a violent domestic call in the 900 block of West Avenue E.

When they arrived, they found the pair still arguing.

The 39-year-old male victim told officers that the woman, later identified as Tyreeshae Walker, had tried to burn the house down during the argument.

As the flames began to rise, the man said he attempted to put out the fire, resulting in burns on his arms and hands.

Following their investigation, police transported Walker to the Bell County Jail where she remained Monday on charges of arson of a habitation, with bond set at $30,000.