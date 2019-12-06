Woman accused of setting woman on fire brought back to face murder charges

A woman who was already in prison for dousing another woman with gasoline and setting her on fire has been brought back to McLennan County to face murder charges filed after the victim later died of complications for the injuries.

Rosalind Rena Hill had been serving a 15-year sentence for aggravated assault, but when the victim died, a McLennan County Grand Jury returned a new indictment charging her with murder.

She is now in jail locally awaiting trial.

Hill was accused of pouring gasoline on Vivian Kay Walker during an argument at a home in the 400 block of Carver Drive back in April 2015.

She entered a guilty plea to the assault charge in May 2016 and was sentenced to fifteen years in prison.

Vivian Walker died in October 2016.

The new indictment alleged that Hill did ” intentionally and knowingly cause the death of an individual, namely, Vivian Walker, by throwing gasoline on her and igniting the gasoline with a light, and the Defendant did then and there use or exhibit a deadly weapon, namely: fire and/or gasoline.”