Woman accused of spitting on police officer after trying to walk away from crash

A 29-year-old Rogers, Texas woman is facing multiple charges after police say she tried to walk away from a traffic crash, then turned of the officers at the scene.

Alexis Lorine Arias was booked into the Bell County Jail on DWI charges and felony charges connected with her actions after the crash.

A Temple Police Department spokesman said police got a call about a reckless driver then a traffic crash at 6:40 p.m. Thursday.

Officers arriving on the scene near the 100 block of South General Bruce Drive spotted a wrecked vehicle and what appeared to be the driver walking away from the location of the crash.

Officers said the driver appeared to be intoxicated and was having difficulty walking and standing without assistance.

Officers noted a strong smell of alcohol.

The police report indicates she became belligerent toward officers and spit on one.

She was taken into custody and booked into the Bell County Jail.