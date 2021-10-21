Woman accused of stealing pain killers at nursing home, leaving patient without

A woman who had been working at a Waco nursing home facility has been charged with stealing the pain medication meant for a patient.

Bond had not been set for Doreen Shetter as of Thursday afternoon after she was booked into the McLennan County jail on charges of theft of a controlled substance from a nursing facility, a third degree felony.

The Waco Police Department investigation in the case began September 26th when a call came from the facility.

The arrest affidavit stated the investigation showed that the patient who should have received the medication had not been given it since September 4 and that a count sheet that had originally showed a confirmed number had been altered to show that supposedly the medication had been destroyed.

Facility supervisors said that Shetter said she had given the medication to the patient even though the paperwork indicated otherwise.

The affidavit also stated that a records check had been run that indicated Shetter had committed a similar offense in August 2017.

She remained in the McLennan County Jail Thursday afternoon.