Woman accused of strangling female roommate

Killeen police report a 20-year-old Killeen woman has been arrested after a witness said they had to pull her off her female roommate who was being strangled and could not breathe.

Alexi Morgan Lowe was being held in lieu of $50,000 bond Tuesday on a charge of assault impeding breath or circulation, a third degree felony.

Killeen Police Department spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said officers were called to the 600 block of Raymond Street back on June 11 in reference to a violent domestic disturbance.

Upon arrival they were told the victim and a woman were involved in an argument, and that at one point the suspect slapped the victim’s face, pushed her down and place both hands around the victim’s neck and applied pressure causing the victim not to breathe.

At that point a witness intervened and pulled the suspect back and off the victim’s neck.

The suspect then fled the area prior to police arrival.

The investigation determined that the suspect was the victim’s roommate and a warrant was obtained for her arrest.

The suspect was located one month later in the 900 block of West Central Texas Expressway, she was arrested without further incident and transported to jail.