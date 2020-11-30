Woman and man rob Killeen smoke shop

Killeen police report looking for a woman and a man in connection with the armed robbery of a smoke shop Sunday night.

KPD spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said officers were called to the Kings Smoke Shop at 806 Atlas #106 just after 10:00 p.m. Sunday.

They were told the man and woman came into the store with the man displaying a handgun and demanding the money.

The clerk handed over the cash and the pair fled with an undisclosed amount.

The male suspect is described as being approximately 5’7” in height and weighing approximately 160 pound, wearing a camouflage hoodie, blue jeans, and a white and grey in color facemask. He was 5’6” 5’8” and weighed an estimaged 150-160 pounds.

The female suspect was wearing a black hoodie, black pants, and a blue facemask.

The Killeen Police Department asks the community if anyone has any information about this robbery, call the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS(8477). You will remain anonymous.