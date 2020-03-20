Closings
Woman arrested after Bellmead stabbing

1327 Old Dallas Highway

An argument between roommates became heated leading to one being stabbed and the other being arrested in Bellmead Friday Morning.

Bellmead Police Department spokesperson Brenda Kinsey said officers got the call at 9:42 a.m. and were sent to 1327 Old Dallas Highway.

They learned that during the argument, one of the roommates, a 57-year-old woman, received stab wounds that were not considered life threatening.

The other roommate was taken into custody and identified as 50-year-old Kimberly Miller, who was being taken to the McLennan County Jail facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

