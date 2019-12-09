Woman arrested after found sitting in a yard, not knowing where her children were

A woman found disoriented sitting in a neighbors yard and not knowing where she was has been arrested on charges of abandoning or endangering a child.

McLennan County deputies had responded Sunday to the 3900 block of the Old McGregor-Crawford Road and found the woman later identified as Kelsi Brooke Klander, sitting in the middle of a yard unaware of her location or how she arrived at her current mental state.

An arrest affidavit stated that she was unaware of the status or location of her children.

The affidavit filed by deputies also stated she later said she had taken two Valium.

A witness told deputies that earlier her children had run up to her at which time she ran away from them and jumped into the back of a pickup truck.

The children were located safe with a neighbor and were placed with other family members while Kelsi Klander was taken to the McLennan County Jail