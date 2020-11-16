Woman arrested after man dragged by her car

Waco police report a 36-year-old woman was arrested after a man was dragged by her car following a domestic disturbance.

Police spokesman Garen Bynum said officers were called to a location in the 2700 block of Sarah Drive about 2:30 Sunday morning.

When officers arrived, they learned that a man and a woman, later identified as Maria Dolores Zepeda, had been involved in an argument over his belief that she was too intoxicated to leave the residence with her children.

After the man refused to allow the children to leave with her, she drove off in her vehicle dragging the man a short distance down the street.

Officers were able to locate the woman and took her into custody, initially on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a first-degree felony, and driving while intoxicated.

She was taken to the McLennan County jail.