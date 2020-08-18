Woman arrested after shot fired through door

Temple police report a 46-year-old woman has been arrested on a charge of deadly conduct after a shot was fired during a domestic disturbance.

Temple police spokesman Cody Weems said Cynthia Marie O’Neill was arrested early Tuesday morning following the incident in the 2800 block of Inwood Road.

Officers responding to the disturbance were told that a man and woman had been arguing and the woman had barricaded herself in a room.

When the man tried to get the door open, the woman was accused of firing a shot through it. The man then retreated outside.

Police say both refused to cooperate and refused to let the officers go into the house to retrieve the firearm.

The man, identified as 25-year-old Jacob Frazho, was charged with public intoxication while the woman was arrested on the third degree felony charge of deadly conduct.