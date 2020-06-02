Woman arrested after stabbing victim shows up to hospital

COLLEGE STATION, Texas- A 19-year-old woman is in custody after police say she stabbed her boyfriend.

Officers arrived at St. Josephs Hospital on June 2nd to find a patient seeking treatment for a knife wound.

The victim told officers he was assaulted by his girlfriend in the 1500 block of Pine Ridge Drive.

Officers returned to the scene and located evidence of the crime.

The investigation revealed the suspect, 19-year-old Stephanie Colon, assaulted the victim with a knife causing an injury to the victims hand.

Colon has been charged with aggravated assault.

