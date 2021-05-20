Woman arrested following Waco crash that seriously injured her passenger

Waco Police report a 32-year-old woman has been arrested on charges of intoxication assault with a motor vehicle following a late Wednesday night crash that left her passenger critically injured.

Kasey Rae Smith was first checked out for her injuries at a local hospital, then transported to the McLennan County Jail early Thursday morning.

Waco Police Department spokesman Garen Bynum said the accident occurred about 11:15 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of West Waco Drive and Loop 340 as a 2017 Dodge Charger was reported going north on the Loop 340 access road at a high rate of speed and went through a red light.

The Charger struck a Kenworth 18-wheeler in the intersection.

Police report a passenger in the Charger was unresponsive at the scene and was transported to a hospital.

The driver, identified as Smith, was also taken to the hospital where she was medically cleared and taken to the McLennan County Jail.