Woman arrested following Waco crash that seriously injured her passenger

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KASEY RAE SMITH

Waco Police report a 32-year-old woman has been arrested on charges of intoxication assault with a motor vehicle following a late Wednesday night crash that left her passenger critically injured.

Kasey Rae Smith was first checked out for her injuries at a local hospital, then transported to the McLennan County Jail early Thursday morning.

Waco Police Department spokesman Garen Bynum said the accident occurred about 11:15 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of West Waco Drive and Loop 340 as a 2017 Dodge Charger was reported going north on the Loop 340 access road at a high rate of speed and went through a red light.

The Charger struck a Kenworth 18-wheeler in the intersection.

Police report a passenger in the Charger was unresponsive at the scene and was transported to a hospital.

The driver, identified as Smith, was also taken to the hospital where she was medically cleared and taken to the McLennan County Jail.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending now

Upcoming Events

Stay Connected