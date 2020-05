Belton Police report arresting a 36-year-old Temple woman in connection with a Thursday morning knife attack in their city.

Belton Police spokesperson Candice Griffin said Hollie Marie Stolp was arrested at the scene after they responded to a domestic disturbance call about 9;00 a.m. in the 200 block of West Avenue O.

There they found a victim who had been injured with a knife and who received medical treatment.

Stolp was transported to the Bell County Jail where she remained Friday morning,