Woman arrested in connection with Temple dog attack

A 53-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with a December 2019 attack on two men by dogs in a Temple park.

Tanya Jones was booked into the McLennan County Jail early Thursday morning by Waco police after they located her and arrested her on the Temple Police Department warrant.

She was charged with attack by dogs resulting in serious bodily injury.

Temple Police spokesperson Alejandra Arreguin said officers had responded to an animal attack about 7:50 a.m. December 4th at Jones Park in the 1100 block of West Avenue H.

Upon arrival, officers spotted a man being bitten by two dogs with a third dog standing nearby.

Officers also observed another man lying on the ground.

Officers approached but were unable to get the dogs to disengage.

An officer then fired one round, striking one of the dogs.

All three dogs then ran from the victims, but the animal that was shot died at the scene.

The dog’s owner was on the scene and secured the two remaining animals in her vehicle.

Animal Services officers arrived and took possession of the animals.

Officers noted that both victims had suffered extensive dog bites.

Both were transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple for treatment of their injuries.

Following their investigation, Temple police obtained an arrest warrant January 10, 2020 for the owner, identified as Tanya Jones.

She was located in Waco by Waco PD officers and arrested at 12:47 a.m. Thursday.

In addition to the dog attack charges, jail records showed she was also being held on other outstanding arrest warrants for driving with an expired license and failure to appear in court.