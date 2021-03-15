Woman arrested in Kentucky brought back to Coryell County to face child sex abuse case

A 41-year-old woman has been arrested in Kentucky and brought to Coryell County to face child sex abuse charges in a case that goes back to 2008.

Keya Michelle Thompson-Kenny remained in the Coryell County Jail Monday charged with seven counts of continuous sexual abuse of a child with her bond set at $100,000.

She was named in a seven county indictment issued in July 2020.

The indictment alleges various forms of sexual abuse of a male child who was under the age of 14 at the time of the firs accusation, in September 2008, with the abuse alleged to have gone on through about June of 2015.

The indictment states that the alleged abuse occurred in Coryell, Moore and Bell Counties and involved various forms of sexual contact.