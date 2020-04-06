Closings
Woman arrested in Lake Road hit and run

Andrea Lynn Peterson

Killeen police have made an arrest in connection with the Valentines Day hit and run that left a woman critically injured,

Andrea Lynn Peterson was arrested Friday following another near collision.

About 10:35 am Friday, officers conducted a traffic stop on a white sedan for failure to yield right of way when they observed the sedan exiting a private parking lot in the 800 block of East Rancier Avenue.

The officers observed a vehicle traveling westbound having to slow down to avoid striking the white sedan.   

After the traffic stop, police say a weapon was located and the suspect was identified as having an active warrant for Aggravated Assault in connection with the earlier incident. 

On February 14, 2020, at about 5:50 PM officers were dispatched to the 3000 block of Lake road in reference to a hit-and-run accident with major injuries. 

When they got there, officers were advised that the victim was coming out of the Dollar General Store when she was struck by a vehicle in the parking lot.

The driver of that vehicle fled the scene.

The victim suffered serious head trauma and was air-lifted to Scott and White Hospital.

Peterson was taken to the Bell County jail where she was booked in with bond set at a total of $106,000.

