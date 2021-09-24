Woman arrested in north Waco stabbing

WACO, Texas – A Waco woman has been arrested in connection with a September 3rd stabbing incident which sent a man to the hospital.

Brianne Kientzler was booked into the McLennan County Jail Thursday night on a charge of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

Police said a man was stabbed in the chest following an argument at a north Waco location which had escalated. He was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said Kientzler gave a statement concerning the incident, and was later arrested.

