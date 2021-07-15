Woman arrested in pursuit identified

A woman arrested following a Wednesday morning pursuit of a truck reported taken in the burglary of a McLennan County business has been identified as Christina Marie Sanders.

She remained in the McLennan County Jail Thursday morning when bail had not yet been set.

Sanders was arrested after she fled from the truck on foot after it was stopped in the 1700 block of Conner Avenue.

Area police had been keeping an eye out for the truck after it was reported as having been taken from Waco Drilling Company in the 2600 block of South University Parks Drive, just outside the city limits of Waco.

A Baylor Police officer initially spotted the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop, leading to a pursuit that was later taken over by Waco officers.

The female driver fled the truck on foot after it stopped but was taken into custody following a short foot chase.

She has been charged with evading arrest with a motor vehicle, which is a third-degree felony, by both Waco and Baylor University police, evading arrest on foot by Waco police and was also found to have had a warrant for parole violation from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

A McLennan County Sheriff’s Office spokesman said the investigation into the burglary itself is ongoing and initially Sanders was not charged in that.

Deputies said all of the items taken in the burglary of the business were recovered.