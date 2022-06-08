HILL COUNTY / LIMESTONE COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – An arrest has been made after a pursuit started in Hill County and ended in Limestone County.

The Hill County Sheriff’s Office says a Sheriff’s deputy spotted a vehicle at approximately 11:08 a.m. Tuesday traveling on State Highway 31 near a Valero gas station. The vehicle had no license plates.

The deputy attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle failed to stop and a pursuit was underway. The vehicle went down numerous county roads, and into Limestone County.

The vehicle stopped at approximately 11:25 a.m., and the driver was detained. The driver has been charged with Evading in a Motor Vehicle, as well as two Felony Warrants from Hill County.