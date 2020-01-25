Woman arrested in Waco game room raid

WACO, Texas – A woman has been arrested after a police raid of a Waco game room.

Waco Police responded to the 600 block of N New Road on Friday morning. The Waco PD SAFE Unit, along with the Drug Enforcement Unit and SWAT team, executed a search warrant for illegal gambling.

During the execution of the search warrant, 24 8-liner gambling machines were found, along with other items related to illegal gambling, to include about $4,000 in cash.

(Courtesy: Waco Police Department)

Valerie Rodriguez was arrested on scene in regards to this search warrant, and has been charged with Keeping a Gambling Place.

The investigation into the illegal activities at this location is still ongoing.

Source: Waco Police Department

