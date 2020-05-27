Woman arrested on arson charge

TEMPLE, Texas – Temple Fire and Rescue’s Deputy Fire Marshal’s served a warrant early Wednesday morning.

31-year-old Lateisha Thomas intentionally set multiple fires on April 4 in a residence located at 906 W. Avenue E. After the investigation conducted by the Temple Fire Marshals, she was charged with a Second Degree Felony for Arson of a Habitation.

Temple Deputy Marshals served the warrant at the Bell County Jail Complex, where Thomas was being held on additional charges unrelated to the Arson case. An additional $100,000 was also added to the amount of her Bond.

Currently Temple Fire and Rescue has seven sworn peace officers working out of the Fire Marshal’s Office. Anyone with any information regarding fire-related crimes is encouraged to call the Fire Marshal’s anonymous tip line at (254)-298-5955.

Source: Temple Fire and Rescue