Woman attempts to stab girlfriend in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas- College Station Police report responding to an assault.

On November 26th, officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Marion Pugh Drive shortly after 7 p.m.

The victim reported she was assaulted by a known suspect with a knife.

Upon arrival, officers located the victim, who did not have any life-threatening injuries. The victim reported her girlfriend had physically assaulted her and attempted to stab her.

The suspect, 20-year-old Dajah Clark, was found on the scene and admitted to using a knife to try and scare the victim.

The victim was evaluated by CSFD medical personnel and released from the scene. 

The suspect was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, family violence.

