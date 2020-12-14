Woman beaten with stick wrapped with barbed wire during fight

A 31-year-old Waco man was arrested Sunday morning after his female room mate was assaulted with a club wrapped with barbed wire.

Waco Police Department spokesman Garen Bynum said Joseph Patrick Donnell was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after officers were called to an apartment in the 2000 block of South Fifth Street Sunday morning about 8:30.

There they found Donnell and his female room mate who had earlier gotten into an argument that at one point turned physical.

Officers were told the woman struck Donnell with her hands, with Donnell claiming that he used the weapon only in self defense.

Police say the woman had been hit in the head, arms and hands with the barbed wire wrapped club and had been punched in the abdomen.

A crime scene technician’s report described the weapon as a stick wrapped with barbed wire with the words ” Zombie X-3000″ on the handle.

Donnell was charged with a third degree felony assault charge.

Police say the victim also faced a lesser charge of Class A Misdemeanor assault.