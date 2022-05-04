NORMANGEE, Texas (FOX 44) – An intoxicated woman is now in custody after putting up quite the fight with Madison County authorities.

Madison County Sheriff Bobby Adams responded Tuesday as a support unit to assist Sergeant Kyle at Old San Antonio Road and FM-2289 in Normangee. The Sheriff’s Office says this call was regarding a woman who appeared to be intoxicated on methamphetamines, and was running in and out of traffic.

Authorities arrived on scene and attempted to place the woman in custody – who has been identified as Lilia Cranul, of Bedias. Cranul fled on foot, and then actively resisted arrest.

After a brief physical struggle, Sheriff Adams and Sergeant Kyle were able to safely place Cranul into custody. She is charged with Assault Public Servant, Resist Arrest/Transport, and Public Intoxication. Cranul was transported to St. Joe Hospital to be medically cleared.

During the course of the arrest, Sergeant Kyle sustained minor injuries and a Normangee first responder was bitten. Both refused medical treatment.







Jewett EMS also assisted in this case.