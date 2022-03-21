A 42-year-old Killeen woman is facing felony charges after an elderly man was injured during an incident last Wednesday.

Bond was set at $50,000 for Angela Marie Matta, who was booked into the Bell County Jail Friday on a charge of injury to the elderly.

Killeen Police spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said the incident occurred at the Hoodview Apartments at 1320 Wales Drive.

Officers were called to that location at 4:56 p.m. and on arrival found the 65-year-old male victim with injuries to his wrist and back.

They were told the victim and suspect had been in an argument with the suspect accused of trying to grab some paperwork from the victim.

Matta is accused of lunging at the victim, attempting to scratch his face, then pushing the elderly man to th ground.

Following the investigation, Matta was booked on the third degree felony charge.