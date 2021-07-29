Woman charged in crash with motorcycle resulting in amputation

A 27-year-old Temple woman is being held on multiple charges in connection with a crash with a motorcycle that resulted in the amputation of the motorcycle rider’s leg.

Destinee Breann Lomeli was booked into the Bell County Jail Wednesday evening on charges of intoxication assault with a vehicle resulting in serious bodily injury and driving while intoxicated with a child under the age of fifteen.

An arrest affidavit filed in the case charged that Lomeli was the driver of a Dodge Caliber that collided with a motorcycle May 9 at the FM 439 and Nolan Loop in Bell County.

The affidavit filed by a DPS trooper who investigated the crash stated that following the crash, Lomeli told him that she had been in Killeen watching a fight before the crash and that she refused to provide a breath sample at the scene.

At the hospital she refused to provide a blood sample and a warrant was sought and executed to obtain the sample, with the results showing a result of 0.174.

The affidavit also stated that the vehicle she was accused of driving had three children in it under the age of fifteen.

It was also noted that the motorcycle operator was seriously injured and as a result had his leg amputated at the hospital.

An arrest warrant was obtained and Lomeli was arrested and taken to the Bell County Jail where she remained Thursday. As of midday Thursday, her bond had not been set.