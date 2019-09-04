Woman charged in drunk driving crash with children in pickup

Temple police report a 47-year-old woman was arrested on a charge of DWI with child passengers following a Sunday traffic crash .

Police were sent to the 1700 block of West Adams Avenue at 8:30 p.m. Sunday on a report of a traffic accident.

When they got there, they found that a gray Audi SUV had been hit from behind by a white Ford F150 pickup.

Temple Police Department spokesman Cody Weems said that when officers made contact with the driver of the Ford, she appeared to be intoxicated.

The officer also observed that two children ages 11 and 14 were in the vehicle.

The driver, identified as Jessie Elaine Holland, was arrested and taken to the Bell County Jail.

She posted $20,000 bond and was released.