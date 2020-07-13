Woman charged in June fatal traffic crash

A 25-year-old woman has been arrested on charges of intoxication manslaughter in connection with a June 21 fatal crash that let another woman dead.

Sandra Nicole Mashek was booked into the McLennan County jail Sunday night after being arrested on a warrant obtained following an investigation of the crash that left 25-year-old Skyla Jean Cox dead.

Waco Police Department spokesman Garen Bynum said that the investigation determined that Mashek was the driver of a black four-door Kia Sedan that crashed and rolled over in the 1100 block of Dallas Street June 21.

Cox was a passenger in that vehicle and was ejected.

At the time, officers stated that they believed speed was a contributing factor in the crash and that they were trying to determine exactly who had been driving at the time of the accident.

Mashek remained in the McLennan County Jail Monday morning with her bond set at $10,000.