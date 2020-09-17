Woman charged in organized theft of catalytic converters cut off vehicles

Waco police report a woman is being held on charges of participating with others in the theft of catalytic converters off vehicles.

Justine Marie Salva remained in the McLennan County Jail Thursday on multiple counts of engaging in organized criminal activity.

An arrest affidavit states that Salva was identified as a suspect along with two men after video was recovered from a camera covering part of the parking lot of the Don Carlos Restaurant on South Jack Kultgen Freeway.

The catalytic converter had been cut from beneath a truck belonging to Darr Equipment Company while the driver was inside having lunch.

She was also charged in the theft of another catalytic converter taken from a van in the 4500 block of Speight.

It was the second time the catalytic converter had been cut off the same van, the first instance coming only a couple months before.

Salva said in a statement that at least one of the converters had been sold locally.

Jail records indicated Salva was also being held on other charges in other cases, including possession of a controlled substance and theft out of Woodway, burglary of a vehicle and burglary of a coin operated machine out of Waco and another drug charge out of Lacy Lakeview.