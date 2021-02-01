Woman charged in September Killeen Botanical Drive shooting

Killeen police say a 33-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with the shooting of a man that they were originally told had been self-inflicted.

Lakeshia Statania Wells was located Friday and taken into custody by the US Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force and taken to the Bell County Jail on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon with her bond set at $100,000.

Killeen Police spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said officers had been called to the 2400 block of Botanical Drive at 1010 a.m. on September 15, 2020 regarding a man who had been shot.

On arrival they found a 35-year-old male victim who was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center where he later recovered.

Officers were told at the time that the man had shot himself, but the investigation later indicated otherwise.

Miramontez said it was determined that the victim and Wells had been involved in an argument and that a handgun had been fired at the victim.

Detectives conducted a gunshot residue test on Wells and it later came back indicating she had fired a weapon.

A warrant was the issued for Wells who was then eventually found by the marshal’s task force.