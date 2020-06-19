Woman charged in theft of $65,000 from employer

A McLennan County woman has been arrested on charges she stole $65,914.89 from her employer while working as an office manager, bookkeeper and scheduler.

Sheriff’s Office investigators were contacted in early March by owners of a business called Granite Guys that it appeared that money was disappearing when checks received were being deposited elsewhere.

They became suspicious when they noticed discrepancies in their bank account and started back tracking the missing money.

Investigators were able to get bank account records for Michelle Feher who was the office manager for the victim company with an arrest affidavit stating that they were able to account for money that the business owners knew was missing along with additional money that they did not at that time know was missing.

Investigators were able to obtain and arrest warrant for Feher who was then booked into the McLennan County Jail Thursday evening on charges of theft over $30,000 but less than $150,000.

Her bond had not been set as of mid day Friday.