BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas – A woman makes repeated calls to 9-1-1 when there was no emergency at all.

Bosque County Dispatch had over 50 calls on its 9-1-1 system on Saturday – from a caller who would not speak when asked if there was an emergency. Communications personnel and deputies worked to find the caller, who was using a cell phone to make these calls.

Deputies found Bridget Nicole Beard on Norway Street in Walnut Springs and made contact. When speaking with Beard, it was discovered there was no emergency at all.

Beard was arrested and transported to the Bosque County Jail, and is charged with Abuse of 9-1-1 System.

The Bosque County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind the public that 9-1-1 is for emergency calls only. Unnecessary and continued abuse of this line can potentially prevent a caller with an actual emergency from reaching the dispatcher. Charges can and will be filed, if warranted.