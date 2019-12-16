Woman charged with assaulting elderly parents

McLennan County deputies say a woman who tried to tell them her elderly parents had assaulted her has instead been arrested on charges of injuring them.

An arrest affidavit stated that Saturday a deputy had been sent to a residence in the 200 block of Wildbird Lane in Axtell in eastern McLennan County on a report of an assault.

On the way he came in contact with a woman later identified as Susan Ray who said she had been assaulted by her parents.

The deputy then went to the home and interviewed people identified as the woman’s 69-year-old mother and 73-year-old father and noted injuries to the mother.

The affidavit said that multiple witnesses at the scene said that Ray had been the initiator in the assault by pushing and slapping them.

Susan Ray was arrested on two counts of injury to the elderly and was taken to the McLennan County Jail.