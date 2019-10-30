Woman charged with beating elderly man in the head

A 40-year-old Temple woman has been arrested on charges she struck an elderly man in the head Tuesday evening.

Officers were sent to the 100 block of South 16th Street in Temple at 6:51 p.m. Tuesday on the assault call.

They found the 65-year-old victim who told them a woman had struck him in the head.

Police were given a description and found a woman matching it nearby.

They identified her as Amanda Nicole Johnson.

She gave a statement to officers admitting she did strike the victim and was arrested and taken to the Bell County Jail.