A 35-year-old Harker Heights woman as been arrested in connection with an incident where she bit a police officer trying to detain her.

Lydia Sharnalee-Olivia Kenton was booked into the Bell County Jail Tuesday afternoon on a third-degree felony charge of assault on a public servant.

The warrant for her had been active since May 2021, and she was detained by Fort Hood MP’s who stopped her and discovered the outstanding warrant.

Harker Heights Police spokesman Lawrence Stewart said the case goes back to April 25, 2021, when officers were dispatched to a disturbance in the 200 block of South Ann Boulevard. Neighbors called complaining that a woman was walking naked near the road in front of a home.

While attempting to detain the woman, the officer was bitten. She had also been reported to have been swinging her arms wildly.

The woman was taken to a hospital for evaluation, and the charge relating to the bite was taken to the District Attorney’s Office.

The D.A.’s Office accepted the charge of assault on a public servant – with Kenton named as the suspect. The warrant was issued, but she was not immediately found until she was identified by the MP’s at Fort Hood.