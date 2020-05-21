Woman charged with choking roommate, fighting police

Bellmead police arrested a woman Wednesday night, but they report it was not without a struggle.

Bellmead Assistant Chief Brenda Kinsey said officers were called to a home in the 1500 block of Hogan Lane at 8:43 p.m. Wednesday regarding a domestic disturbance between female roommates that had gotten violent.

Officers said that an argument between roommates had escalated, with the victim saying she was assaulted and choked to the point that she could not breathe.

As officers attempted to take the other roommate into custody, they report she resisted and fought with them.

Officers were eventually were able to get Alyssa Shantel Taylor into the patrol car and to the McLennan County Jail on charges of assault of a family or household member, impeding breath and resisting arrest or transport.