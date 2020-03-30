Woman charged with coming after man with hammer, smashing car windows

A Waco woman has been accused of going after a man with a hammer and smashing the windows out of his car, injuring herself in the process.

Waco Police Department spokesman Garen Bynum said 38-year-old Michelle Lynette Johnson was booked into the McLennan County Jail Saturday night on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against a family member and criminal mischief.

Bynum said officers were called to a home in the 2500 block of McFerrin Avenue just after 7:00 p.m. Saturday in reference to a domestic disturbance.

Officers were told that Johnson threatened a man at that location with a hammer, then went to the man’s Chevrolet Cobalt and began smashing the windows out.

Johnson received minor cuts from the broken glass and was taken to a local hospital for treatment then taken to the McLennan County Jail.