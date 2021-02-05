Woman charged with helping take children at gunpoint in Killeen arrested in Georgia

One of three women being sought in connection with a bizarre incident in which children were taken at gunpoint in a Killeen restaurant parking lot has been arrested in Georgia and brought back to face charges.

Ayanna Nikia Thomas was booked into the Bell County Jail on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Her bond was set at a half-million dollars.

Killeen Police Department spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said the incident occurrednon June 5, 2020 about 8:00 p.m. in the parking lot of Pluckers Restaurant in the 3000 block of East Central Texas Expressway.

Witnesses in the parking lot told police that a white van had driven up and approached a man, woman and three children.

Three women got out of the van and one displayed a handgun and a baseball bat.

Witnesses said the women forced the children into the fan and threatened the woman who had been with them with ” imminent bodily injury” the drove off.

One of the three women was reported to have been the mother of the children, with police saying the children had been staying with their father under some kind of agreement.

The case is still active and the other two women have not been located.