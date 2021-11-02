Woman charged with impersonating a DEA agent, possessing meth after Hewitt traffic stop

Hewitt police say a woman they say was in possession of a small amount of methamphetamine is facing a higher level charge after claiming to be a DEA agent.

Hewitt PD spokesman Tuck Saunders said officers had stopped Kelly Dyan Coker in the 700 block of Sun Valley.

They found less than less than a gram of meth which would have been a state jail charge.

But following the claim of being a DEA employee, the charges were bumped up to being a third degree level felony.

Coker was booked into the McLennan County Jail Monday night and has since posted bond and been released.

Jail records indicated the possession charge had a $2000 bond and the impersonation of a public servant charge has a $3000 bond.