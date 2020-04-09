Woman charged with injuring elderly boyfriend

Killeen police report arresting a 23-year-old woman on a charge of injury to the elderly in connection with an alleged attack on her 67-year-old boyfriend.

Riviera Renee Culpepper was booked into the Bell County Jail Wednesday following an investigation into an incident Sunday.

Killeen police spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said police were called to the 4200 block of Ethel Avenue at 7:04 a.m. Sunday on a report of a domestic disturbance.

There they found the 67-year-old man with injuries and scratches to various parts of his body.

Police said he had been lying down when he was suddenly attacked.

Police noted that they had been called to the same address on previous occasions.

Bond was set at $60,000 on a charge of injury to the elderly, reckless bodily injury.