A 40-year-old Killeen woman is facing felony charges in connection with injury to an infant at a home-based day care.

Bond was set at $100,000 for Angel Anniece French-Blash – who was arrested by Killeen police following an investigation.

Killeen PD spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez said it was on September 2 that officers got the call about the injury. Officers said they learned that the ten-month-old little girl just started at a home-based daycare a few days earlier.

On the day officers were called, the parents of the victim received a message stating the victim had a rash – along with photographs. They said the pictures looked like the infant had some bruising, so they immediately picked her up and took her to a hospital for examination.

Police said the victim had marks over various parts of her body, and medical staff believed the injuries came from physical abuse.

The results of the investigation were presented to the Bell County District Attorney’s Office, which issued a complaint for injury to a child.

The suspect was found on Tuesday and arrested at W.S. Young and Mikulec Drive, and transported first to the Killeen City Jail – then to the Bell County Jail, where she remained Wednesday afternoon.