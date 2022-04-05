BELTON / KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – A 43-year-old Killeen woman has been charged with intentionally ramming another car in January of this year.

Bond was set at $110,000 on charges related to the incident and the arrest of Latoya Yolanda Shara Smith, but she was ordered held without bond on a separate motion to revoke her probation in another case.

Belton Police Department spokesperson Candice Griffin said on January 20 about 12:15 p.m. police responded to a traffic crash in the 500 block of Sparta Road.

An investigation indicated that the victim and his vehicle had been intentionally hit by the suspect.

Warrants were obtained for Smith on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and reckless driving.

The warrants were served Monday by the Bell County Sheriff’s Department and she was taken to the Bell County Jail.

Jail records indicated that there was another charge for resisting arrest or transport.