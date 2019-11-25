Woman charged with murdering her husband now in McLennan County jail

HEWITT, Texas- Shawn Delynn Olson has been transported to McLennan County Jail and is being charged with murder.

Her bond has been set at $650,000.

Original Story:

McLennan County Sheriff’s discovered the body of a man, who is charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child, after he did not show up for court.

On November 18th, McLennan County Sheriff’s went to 825 Majestic in the City of Hewitt.

Deputies located a note on the door that stated to call the police, once in the residence deputies discovered two bodies with severe wounds.

James Dale Olson was found dead upon arrival, and Shawn Delynn Olson was transported to Hillcrest Hospital where her wounds were treated.

James Olson showed signs of deep lacerations on the wrist which have been attributed to the cause of his death.

Shawn Olson was interviewed and stated that she used a straight razor to cut James Olson’s wrist. She also stated she cut him twice because she missed the “artery” in his wrist.