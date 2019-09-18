Woman charged with punching child in the face

A Waco woman was arrested on charges of injury to a child accused of punching a thirteen year old girl in the face.

An arrest affidavit for Samantha Ludwig, also known as Samantha Weido, indicated investigating officers with Waco Police had knowledge of a Child Protective Services investigation into the case, noting that it involved a runaway report.

The investigation was connected with an incident that was believed to have occurred back on April 20.

The affidavit said officers made contact with the victim and noted she had significant bruising to the face and her hair was ” messed up.”

The victim claimed that the suspect had pulled her hair and punched her because the victim “refused to go where the suspect wanted her to be.”

The suspect told officers the injury was from ” fighting herself.”

The affidavit noted that a family member spoke to the victim trying to get her to say the suspect did not do this to her.

Police also indicated the suspect did not cooperate with the investigation and noted the victim was 13 years old and the suspect was 35.

The suspect was booked into the McLennan County jail Tuesday night.