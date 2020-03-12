Woman charged with racing motorcycle while drunk

Temple police report arresting a 30-year-old woman after spotting two motorcycles they say appeared to be racing early Thursday morning.

The officers spotted the activity about 2:00 a.m. in the 400 block of South Main Street, noting that both motorcycles were accelerating well above the marked speed limit of 30 miles per hour in that area.

Temple PD spokesman Cody Weems said the officers got one of the motorcyclists stopped near the intersection of Avenue M and South 1st Street, with the operator identified as Ashley Pearl Pellett.

The officers administered a field sobriety test that they say indicated she was intoxicated.

She was arrested and taken to the Bell County Jail on charges of racing on a roadway with previous conviction and driving while intoxicated.

While conducting the traffic stop, officers were told of a man sitting on the side of the road near the 100 block of West Avenue M.

Officers approached the man, identified him as the suspected other motorcyclist and took 33-year-old Leith Gregson Price into custody on charges of racing on the roadway with previous conviction or DWI and public intoxication.

He was also taken to the Bell County Jail.